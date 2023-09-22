CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX): A Technical Analysis

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is $89.67, which is -$3.78 below the current market price. The public float for CEIX is 31.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEIX on September 22, 2023 was 577.21K shares.

CEIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) has decreased by -3.58 when compared to last closing price of 96.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Despite the expected drop in U.S. coal production volumes, coal producers like Peabody Energy (BTU), CONSOL Energy (CEIX) and SunCoke Energy (SXC) are likely to remain competitive with improving export volumes.

CEIX’s Market Performance

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has seen a -6.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.91% gain in the past month and a 37.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for CEIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for CEIX’s stock, with a 41.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CEIX Trading at 15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.76. In addition, CONSOL Energy Inc. saw 43.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from Platt Joseph P JR, who sale 10,227 shares at the price of $98.33 back on Sep 15. After this action, Platt Joseph P JR now owns 33,957 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc., valued at $1,005,621 using the latest closing price.

MILLS JOHN T, the Director of CONSOL Energy Inc., sale 14,900 shares at $80.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that MILLS JOHN T is holding 54,217 shares at $1,201,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.81 for the present operating margin

+40.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for CONSOL Energy Inc. stands at +20.32. The total capital return value is set at 56.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.13. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with 27.50 for asset returns.

Based on CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), the company’s capital structure generated 34.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.74. Total debt to assets is 14.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.