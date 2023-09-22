Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CNXA is 17.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. The average trading volume of CNXA on September 22, 2023 was 10.80M shares.

CNXA) stock’s latest price update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA)’s stock price has plunge by -15.02relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 49.44% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-05 that Check these three penny stocks out for your list right now The post Best Penny Stocks to Buy as the Market Turns Bullish appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

CNXA’s Market Performance

CNXA’s stock has risen by 49.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 59.47% and a quarterly drop of -33.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 56.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.65% for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.73% for CNXA stock, with a simple moving average of -26.72% for the last 200 days.

CNXA Trading at 12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 56.39%, as shares surge +57.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA rose by +55.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1050. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw -43.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.30 for the present operating margin

-30.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stands at -254.74. Equity return is now at value -258.90, with -115.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.