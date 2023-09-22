Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: CNDA) has jumped by 0.29 compared to previous close of 10.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: CNDA) Right Now?

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: CNDA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNDA is 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CNDA is 1.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNDA on September 22, 2023 was 628.72K shares.

CNDA’s Market Performance

CNDA’s stock has seen a 0.29% increase for the week, with a -0.68% drop in the past month and a 0.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.90% for Concord Acquisition Corp II. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for CNDA’s stock, with a 1.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNDA Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDA rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, Concord Acquisition Corp II saw 3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDA

The total capital return value is set at -0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.47. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.