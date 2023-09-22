Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDE is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDE is $4.25, which is $1.99 above the current price. The public float for CDE is 347.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDE on September 22, 2023 was 5.71M shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.59 in comparison to its previous close of 2.12, however, the company has experienced a -5.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-20 that SSR Mining Inc. ( SSRM, Financial) seems to offer an unusual opportunity for value investors: it is trading at a 15% discount to its book value despite a recently improved earnings report. In August, the company said second-quarter earnings came in at 35 cents, which beat analyst estimates of 15 cents.

CDE’s Market Performance

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has seen a -5.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.07% decline in the past month and a -18.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for CDE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for CDE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.48% for the last 200 days.

CDE Trading at -13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw -32.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from McGrath Aoife, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Sep 11. After this action, McGrath Aoife now owns 129,217 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $14,558 using the latest closing price.

Das Paramita, the Director of Coeur Mining Inc., purchase 500 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Das Paramita is holding 22,711 shares at $1,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc. stands at -10.26. The total capital return value is set at -3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.85. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 29.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.