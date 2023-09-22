Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.30 in relation to its previous close of 448.17. However, the company has experienced a -0.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (the “Company” or “Charter”) will host a webcast on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is 15.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHTR is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is $481.39, which is $33.45 above the current market price. The public float for CHTR is 96.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.75% of that float. On September 22, 2023, CHTR’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

CHTR’s Market Performance

CHTR stock saw an increase of -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.09% and a quarterly increase of 37.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.21% for CHTR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $565 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHTR Trading at 6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $434.49. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw 31.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who sale 5 shares at the price of $428.18 back on Aug 16. After this action, MAFFEI GREGORY B now owns 0 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $2,141 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Craig A, the Director of Charter Communications Inc., sale 2,104 shares at $418.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Jacobson Craig A is holding 10,249 shares at $879,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +9.36. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 48.80, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.56. Total debt to assets is 68.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,065.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.