Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLRB is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLRB is $12.00, which is $9.81 above the current price. The public float for CLRB is 8.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLRB on September 22, 2023 was 610.87K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CLRB) stock’s latest price update

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB)’s stock price has soared by 6.83 in relation to previous closing price of 2.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-03-21 that Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares are trading higher by 12.1% at $0.61 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results. Cellectar Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS loss of 9 cents versus an estimate of a.

CLRB’s Market Performance

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) has experienced a 7.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.33% rise in the past month, and a 12.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.92% for CLRB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.03% for CLRB’s stock, with a 29.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLRB Trading at 15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +22.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRB rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. saw 28.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRB

The total capital return value is set at -116.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.10. Equity return is now at value -430.20, with -204.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.