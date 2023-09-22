Canadian Solar Inc.’s (CSIQ) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CSIQ stock has gone down by -6.07%, with a monthly decline of -2.31% and a quarterly plunge of -32.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for Canadian Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.29% for CSIQ’s stock, with a -28.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CSIQ is $42.04, which is $14.91 above the current market price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.43% of that float. The average trading volume for CSIQ on September 22, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

CSIQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has plunged by -1.28 when compared to previous closing price of 26.51, but the company has seen a -6.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Canadian Solar (CSIQ) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

CSIQ Trading at -17.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.02. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw -15.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc. stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.52. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 206.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.39. Total debt to assets is 44.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.