Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (CLDI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE: CLDI) has increased by 27.01 when compared to last closing price of 3.11.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE: CLDI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CLDI is at 0.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLDI is 4.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for CLDI on September 22, 2023 was 136.00K shares.

CLDI’s Market Performance

CLDI’s stock has seen a -0.50% decrease for the week, with a -56.69% drop in the past month and a -61.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.68% for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.45% for CLDI’s stock, with a -59.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLDI Trading at -56.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.44%, as shares sank -50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDI fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.79. In addition, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -61.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDI

The total capital return value is set at -3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80. Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (CLDI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (CLDI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.