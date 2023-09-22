Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM)’s stock price has plunge by 3.72relation to previous closing price of 46.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that CalMaine Foods’ (CALM) first-quarter 2024 results are likely to reflect the recent downtrend in average selling prices for conventional eggs as well as low sales volumes.

Is It Worth Investing in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is above average at 3.13x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is $47.00, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for CALM is 39.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CALM on September 22, 2023 was 753.15K shares.

CALM’s Market Performance

CALM stock saw an increase of 4.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.68% and a quarterly increase of 7.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for CALM’s stock, with a -5.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALM stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CALM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CALM in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CALM Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALM rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.58. In addition, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. saw -10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALM starting from HARDIN CHARLES JEFF, who sale 1,201 shares at the price of $60.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, HARDIN CHARLES JEFF now owns 4,194 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., valued at $72,240 using the latest closing price.

HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER, the Director of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., sale 1,180 shares at $54.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER is holding 42,727 shares at $64,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.65 for the present operating margin

+38.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stands at +24.09. The total capital return value is set at 71.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.81. Equity return is now at value 53.60, with 41.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 15.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.