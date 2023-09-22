Bunge Limited (BG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is above average at 8.75x. The 36-month beta value for BG is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BG is $136.45, which is $23.22 above than the current price. The public float for BG is 149.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. The average trading volume of BG on September 22, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

BG) stock’s latest price update

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.57relation to previous closing price of 112.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.80% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that The Agriculture – Products industry is set to gain from solid demand. Stocks like Bunge (BG), Andersons (ANDE) and Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) are poised to ride on this positive trend.

BG’s Market Performance

BG’s stock has fallen by -1.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.65% and a quarterly rise of 21.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Bunge Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.08% for BG stock, with a simple moving average of 14.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $122 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BG Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.38. In addition, Bunge Limited saw 13.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Dimopoulos Christos, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $111.89 back on Aug 16. After this action, Dimopoulos Christos now owns 73,291 shares of Bunge Limited, valued at $2,237,718 using the latest closing price.

Garros Julio, the Co-President, Agribusiness of Bunge Limited, sale 1,017 shares at $103.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Garros Julio is holding 53,780 shares at $105,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Limited stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 17.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.39. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Limited (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 60.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.87. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Bunge Limited (BG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.