Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BOOT is 2.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BOOT is $112.71, which is $30.17 above the current price. The public float for BOOT is 29.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOOT on September 22, 2023 was 694.34K shares.

BOOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) has plunged by -2.24 when compared to previous closing price of 83.07, but the company has seen a -8.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Urban Outfitters (URBN), American Eagle (AEO), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) have been focusing on the superior product strategy, the advancement of omnichannel capabilities and prudent capital investments.

BOOT’s Market Performance

BOOT’s stock has fallen by -8.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.41% and a quarterly drop of -0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.08% for BOOT’s stock, with a 3.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $110 based on the research report published on February 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOOT Trading at -11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT fell by -8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.71. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. saw 29.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Conroy James Grant, who sale 113,637 shares at the price of $94.11 back on Aug 15. After this action, Conroy James Grant now owns 46,273 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., valued at $10,694,378 using the latest closing price.

Conroy James Grant, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., sale 113,636 shares at $93.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Conroy James Grant is holding 46,273 shares at $10,578,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+36.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stands at +10.29. The total capital return value is set at 21.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.58. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.57. Total debt to assets is 27.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 132.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.