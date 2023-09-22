BlackLine Inc. (BL): A Technical Analysis

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 630.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BlackLine Inc. (BL) is $59.08, which is $7.24 above the current market price. The public float for BL is 50.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BL on September 22, 2023 was 604.73K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BL) stock’s latest price update

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL)’s stock price has dropped by -3.59 in relation to previous closing price of 54.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-09-13 that BlackLine, a cloud finance software company, has begun the rollout of its artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled intercompany accounting capabilities. This new solution, known as Intercompany Predictive Guidance, aims to prevent transaction failures, reduce resource consumption and enhance efficiency throughout the entire transaction lifecycle, the company said in a Tuesday (Sept.

BL’s Market Performance

BlackLine Inc. (BL) has experienced a -5.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.38% rise in the past month, and a -3.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for BL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.51% for BL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BL Trading at -3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BL fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.04. In addition, BlackLine Inc. saw -21.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BL starting from Unterman Thomas, who sale 750 shares at the price of $60.34 back on Sep 01. After this action, Unterman Thomas now owns 53,720 shares of BlackLine Inc., valued at $45,255 using the latest closing price.

Unterman Thomas, the Director of BlackLine Inc., sale 750 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Unterman Thomas is holding 54,470 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.09 for the present operating margin

+73.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackLine Inc. stands at -5.62. The total capital return value is set at -5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.99. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on BlackLine Inc. (BL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,252.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.61. Total debt to assets is 72.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,246.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BlackLine Inc. (BL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.