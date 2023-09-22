Bank OZK (OZK) Stock Sees a-2.45 Decrease

The stock of Bank OZK (OZK) has gone down by -6.13% for the week, with a -6.25% drop in the past month and a -3.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.47% for OZK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.21% for OZK stock, with a simple moving average of -8.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is above average at 6.84x. The 36-month beta value for OZK is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OZK is $45.38, which is $9.2 above than the current price. The public float for OZK is 120.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.45% of that float. The average trading volume of OZK on September 22, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

OZK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has decreased by -2.45 when compared to last closing price of 37.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that Bank OZK’s preferred stock has underperformed due to high interest rates and inflation, but this is expected to be temporary. The preferred stock is offering a secure 7.7% dividend and up to 65% upside potential. Bank OZK has exhibited strong business performance, with market-leading net interest margin and earnings growth, making it a resilient and well-managed bank.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OZK Trading at -11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.97. In addition, Bank OZK saw -9.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 24.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.44. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Bank OZK (OZK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.