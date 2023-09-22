Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.23 in comparison to its previous close of 6.65, however, the company has experienced a -9.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) by analysts is $10.67, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for BLZE is 28.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of BLZE was 212.85K shares.

BLZE’s Market Performance

BLZE’s stock has seen a -9.41% decrease for the week, with a 35.99% rise in the past month and a 42.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.83% for Backblaze Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.16% for BLZE’s stock, with a 13.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLZE Trading at 9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +35.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLZE fell by -9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, Backblaze Inc. saw -2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLZE starting from TMT INVESTMENTS PLC, who sale 47,758 shares at the price of $6.28 back on Sep 01. After this action, TMT INVESTMENTS PLC now owns 3,594,030 shares of Backblaze Inc., valued at $299,839 using the latest closing price.

TMT INVESTMENTS PLC, the 10% Owner of Backblaze Inc., sale 1,300 shares at $5.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that TMT INVESTMENTS PLC is holding 3,641,788 shares at $7,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.38 for the present operating margin

+51.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Backblaze Inc. stands at -60.36. The total capital return value is set at -39.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.26. Equity return is now at value -90.40, with -40.00 for asset returns.

Based on Backblaze Inc. (BLZE), the company’s capital structure generated 68.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.62. Total debt to assets is 30.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.