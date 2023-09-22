Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 73.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.93% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Axsome (AXSM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AXSM is at 1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AXSM is $115.88, which is $42.0 above the current market price. The public float for AXSM is 38.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.23% of that float. The average trading volume for AXSM on September 22, 2023 was 858.20K shares.

AXSM’s Market Performance

AXSM’s stock has seen a -1.93% decrease for the week, with a -1.75% drop in the past month and a -17.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.33% for AXSM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $81 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXSM Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.07. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXSM starting from Coleman Mark, who sale 18,572 shares at the price of $75.18 back on Sep 15. After this action, Coleman Mark now owns 403,856 shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,396,189 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Mark, the Director of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., sale 11,016 shares at $75.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Coleman Mark is holding 25,097 shares at $828,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-351.74 for the present operating margin

+78.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stands at -373.99. The total capital return value is set at -130.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.37. Equity return is now at value -112.20, with -44.10 for asset returns.

Based on Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), the company’s capital structure generated 86.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.36. Total debt to assets is 28.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.