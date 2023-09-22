Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.53 in comparison to its previous close of 39.31, however, the company has experienced a -9.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-06 that A survey of commercial real estate exposure by U.S. regional banks reveals increasing asset risk and potential credit losses as loans mature over the next 18 months, Moody’s Investors Service said.

Is It Worth Investing in Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) is 7.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AX is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Axos Financial Inc. (AX) is $56.83, which is $18.12 above the current market price. The public float for AX is 53.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.80% of that float. On September 22, 2023, AX’s average trading volume was 441.27K shares.

AX’s Market Performance

AX stock saw a decrease of -9.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.76% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Axos Financial Inc. (AX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.16% for AX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AX Trading at -10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AX fell by -9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.03. In addition, Axos Financial Inc. saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AX starting from Micheletti Andrew J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $42.62 back on Sep 14. After this action, Micheletti Andrew J now owns 513,083 shares of Axos Financial Inc., valued at $213,100 using the latest closing price.

Garrabrants Gregory, the President and CEO of Axos Financial Inc., sale 48,356 shares at $45.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Garrabrants Gregory is holding 1,387,623 shares at $2,205,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Axos Financial Inc. stands at +24.04. The total capital return value is set at 16.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.32. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Axos Financial Inc. (AX), the company’s capital structure generated 31.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.19. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.