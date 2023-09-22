Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) has decreased by -5.20 when compared to last closing price of 163.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Rising earnings estimates are an indication that these highly ranked Zacks stocks should outperform the broader market in the near future, especially when interest rate fears subside.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) is above average at 24.90x. The 36-month beta value for ACLS is also noteworthy at 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ACLS is $216.00, which is $61.44 above than the current price. The public float for ACLS is 32.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. The average trading volume of ACLS on September 22, 2023 was 524.11K shares.

ACLS’s Market Performance

ACLS stock saw a decrease of -13.60% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.23% for ACLS’s stock, with a 11.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $225 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACLS Trading at -13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS fell by -13.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.01. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc. saw 94.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from Redinbo Greg, who sale 600 shares at the price of $180.18 back on Sep 14. After this action, Redinbo Greg now owns 17,203 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc., valued at $108,108 using the latest closing price.

Titinger Jorge, the Director of Axcelis Technologies Inc., sale 6,881 shares at $177.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Titinger Jorge is holding 10,315 shares at $1,220,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.08 for the present operating margin

+43.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 32.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 20.00 for asset returns.

Based on Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.09. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.