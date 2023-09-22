Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)’s stock price has plunge by 2.97relation to previous closing price of 0.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -22.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-21 that As the SAFE Banking Act advances in the Senate, a reintroduced bill arrives in the House. This new legislation in Congress has the potential to legalize marijuana — or make it even harder to legalize.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Right Now?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ACB is at 2.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACB is $0.72, The public float for ACB is 376.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.78% of that float. The average trading volume for ACB on September 22, 2023 was 18.22M shares.

ACB’s Market Performance

The stock of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has seen a -22.66% decrease in the past week, with a 58.35% rise in the past month, and a 37.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.96% for ACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.72% for ACB stock, with a simple moving average of 6.31% for the last 200 days.

ACB Trading at 32.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.10%, as shares surge +68.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -21.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6615. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.01 for the present operating margin

-27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stands at -113.73. The total capital return value is set at -15.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.91. Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 24.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.