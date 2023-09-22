ATRenew Inc. (RERE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ATRenew Inc. (RERE) by analysts is $19.32, which is $9.29 above the current market price. The public float for RERE is 131.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of RERE was 217.78K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RERE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) has dropped by -7.07 compared to previous close of 1.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 23, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Jeremy Ji – Director of Corporate Development & IR Kerry Chen – Founder, Chairman and CEO Rex Chen – CFO Conference Call Participants Weiting Tang – Goldman Sachs Joyce Ju – Bank of America Operator Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to ATRenew Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

RERE’s Market Performance

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) has experienced a -11.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.69% drop in the past month, and a -35.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.35% for RERE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.02% for RERE’s stock, with a -32.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RERE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RERE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RERE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on July 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

RERE Trading at -26.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares sank -19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RERE fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1180. In addition, ATRenew Inc. saw -36.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RERE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.81 for the present operating margin

+8.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATRenew Inc. stands at -25.01. The total capital return value is set at -10.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.51. Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -41.60 for asset returns.

Based on ATRenew Inc. (RERE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.99. Total debt to assets is 4.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, ATRenew Inc. (RERE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.