Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) has dropped by -9.34 compared to previous close of 7.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that Astria Therapeutics (formerly Catabasis Pharma) has raised $100 million and acquired Quellis to develop STAR-0215, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor for hereditary angioedema (HAE). STAR-0215 has a longer half-life than existing HAE treatments, potentially offering a longer duration of action. The company is currently conducting a proof of concept trial for STAR-0215 in HAE patients, with results expected in mid-2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATXS is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) is $24.43, which is $17.54 above the current market price. The public float for ATXS is 25.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On September 22, 2023, ATXS’s average trading volume was 231.65K shares.

ATXS’s Market Performance

The stock of Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) has seen a -17.49% decrease in the past week, with a -18.17% drop in the past month, and a -31.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for ATXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.88% for ATXS’s stock, with a -39.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATXS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ATXS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATXS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATXS Trading at -20.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares sank -17.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXS fell by -17.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.42. In addition, Astria Therapeutics Inc. saw -53.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXS starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 908,265 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Dec 19. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,038,309 shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXS

The total capital return value is set at -31.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.15. Equity return is now at value -54.10, with -25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42. Total debt to assets is 0.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.