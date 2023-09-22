Assessing the Risk and Potential of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (VRCA) Stock

In the past week, VRCA stock has gone down by -10.93%, with a monthly decline of -14.19% and a quarterly plunge of -38.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.74% for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.60% for VRCA’s stock, with a -32.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRCA is 2.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) is $12.67, which is $8.92 above the current market price. The public float for VRCA is 19.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.42% of that float. On September 22, 2023, VRCA’s average trading volume was 429.28K shares.

VRCA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) has dropped by -6.25 compared to previous close of 4.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that that Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET. The Company will also be participating in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRCA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VRCA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRCA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $10 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRCA Trading at -26.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -15.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRCA fell by -10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 36.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRCA starting from Manning Paul B, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.02 back on Jul 24. After this action, Manning Paul B now owns 7,851,128 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,004,000 using the latest closing price.

White Ted, the President and CEO of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 50,677 shares at $4.83 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that White Ted is holding 128,789 shares at $244,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-235.78 for the present operating margin

+91.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -271.11. The total capital return value is set at -36.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.01. Equity return is now at value -45.70, with -41.70 for asset returns.

Based on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.67. Total debt to assets is 3.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.