Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s (AHT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AHT stock has gone down by -12.68%, with a monthly decline of -6.06% and a quarterly plunge of -31.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.09% for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.52% for AHT’s stock, with a -40.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AHT is at 2.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AHT is $5.00, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for AHT is 34.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.45% of that float. The average trading volume for AHT on September 22, 2023 was 535.09K shares.

AHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) has plunged by -6.06 when compared to previous closing price of 2.64, but the company has seen a -12.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AHT by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for AHT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on April 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AHT Trading at -22.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHT fell by -12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. saw -44.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHT starting from Eubanks Deric S, who sale 30 shares at the price of $4.39 back on Dec 27. After this action, Eubanks Deric S now owns 24,895 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., valued at $132 using the latest closing price.

Ansell Benjamin J MD, the Director of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., sale 110 shares at $7.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Ansell Benjamin J MD is holding 0 shares at $846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+10.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stands at -11.27. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.48. Equity return is now at value 102.50, with -4.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.