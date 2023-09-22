Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is $37.63, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for APAM is 66.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APAM on September 22, 2023 was 659.62K shares.

APAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) has plunged by -0.88 when compared to previous closing price of 37.33, but the company has seen a -0.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Here is how Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) and Axa Sa (AXAHY) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

APAM’s Market Performance

APAM’s stock has fallen by -0.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.32% and a quarterly drop of -0.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.94% for APAM’s stock, with a 5.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APAM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for APAM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for APAM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APAM Trading at -5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APAM fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.72. In addition, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. saw 25.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APAM starting from Sellers Samuel Bentson, who sale 9,790 shares at the price of $36.11 back on Feb 15. After this action, Sellers Samuel Bentson now owns 15,568 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., valued at $353,549 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APAM

Equity return is now at value 71.10, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.