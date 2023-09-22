Arteris Inc. (AIP) Stock Observes 5.89% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Arteris Inc. (AIP) has seen a -11.67% decrease in the past week, with a -9.26% drop in the past month, and a -7.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.88% for AIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.99% for AIP’s stock, with a 5.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AIP is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AIP is $13.83, which is $7.85 above than the current price. The public float for AIP is 20.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume of AIP on September 22, 2023 was 190.28K shares.

AIP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) has dropped by -8.70 compared to previous close of 6.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Erica Mannion – Sapphire Investor Relations Charlie Janac – Chief Executive Officer Nick Hawkins – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Matt Ramsay – TD Cowen Gus Richard – Northland Brian Chen – Jefferies Kevin Garrigan – WestPark Capital Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Arteris Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Please note this call is being recorded and simultaneously webcast.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIP stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIP in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIP Trading at -14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -11.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIP fell by -11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, Arteris Inc. saw 39.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIP starting from Hawkins Nicholas B., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $7.08 back on Sep 11. After this action, Hawkins Nicholas B. now owns 314,778 shares of Arteris Inc., valued at $141,600 using the latest closing price.

Moll Laurent R, the Chief Operating Officer of Arteris Inc., sale 20,336 shares at $7.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Moll Laurent R is holding 520,025 shares at $144,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.28 for the present operating margin

+88.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arteris Inc. stands at -54.36. The total capital return value is set at -58.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.26. Equity return is now at value -96.90, with -29.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arteris Inc. (AIP), the company’s capital structure generated 9.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.80. Total debt to assets is 3.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Arteris Inc. (AIP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.