Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.79 in relation to its previous close of 10.23. However, the company has experienced a -6.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that The GARP strategy helps investors gain exposure to stocks that have impressive prospects and are trading at a discount. RACE, HUBB, ADP and ARCO are some stocks that hold promise.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is above average at 12.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is $12.96, which is $3.47 above the current market price. The public float for ARCO is 122.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARCO on September 22, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO’s stock has seen a -6.08% decrease for the week, with a -2.40% drop in the past month and a 0.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.91% for ARCO’s stock, with a 9.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARCO Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO fell by -6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.00. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw 16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.14. Equity return is now at value 50.50, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 482.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.83. Total debt to assets is 59.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.