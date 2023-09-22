ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB)’s stock price has increased by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 98.46. However, the company has seen a -3.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-08-29 that Judy McReynolds, ArcBest CEO, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of freight and supply chain, impact on the broader economy, union contract negotiations, and more.

Is It Worth Investing in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) Right Now?

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARCB is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ARCB is $132.45, which is $34.6 above the current price. The public float for ARCB is 23.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCB on September 22, 2023 was 470.95K shares.

ARCB’s Market Performance

ARCB stock saw a decrease of -3.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.08% and a quarterly a decrease of 12.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for ArcBest Corporation (ARCB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.35% for ARCB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ARCB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARCB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $110 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCB Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCB fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.54. In addition, ArcBest Corporation saw 41.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCB starting from Beasley John Matthew, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $104.98 back on Sep 14. After this action, Beasley John Matthew now owns 5,392 shares of ArcBest Corporation, valued at $104,980 using the latest closing price.

MCELLIGOTT KATHLEEN D, the Director of ArcBest Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $110.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that MCELLIGOTT KATHLEEN D is holding 18,900 shares at $551,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+10.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcBest Corporation stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 28.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.17. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on ArcBest Corporation (ARCB), the company’s capital structure generated 38.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.59. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.