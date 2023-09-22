Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABUS is 2.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is $4.60, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for ABUS is 125.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On September 22, 2023, ABUS’s average trading volume was 610.43K shares.

The stock price of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) has plunged by -0.50 when compared to previous closing price of 2.00, but the company has seen a -2.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Arbutus (ABUS) makes a strategic decision to focus on the development of hepatitis B virus therapies while discontinuing all coronavirus and oral RNA destabilizer programs.

ABUS’s Market Performance

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has seen a -2.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.93% decline in the past month and a -19.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for ABUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for ABUS stock, with a simple moving average of -21.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on February 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ABUS Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw -14.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-162.03 for the present operating margin

+96.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at -178.01. The total capital return value is set at -37.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.22. Equity return is now at value -52.00, with -38.00 for asset returns.

Based on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.40. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.