Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) Stock: A -2.06% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Apple Inc. (AAPL) has gone up by 0.72% for the week, with a -2.68% drop in the past month and a -5.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for AAPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.06% for AAPL’s stock, with a 6.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Right Now?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AAPL is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AAPL is $199.93, which is $23.84 above the current price. The public float for AAPL is 15.62B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAPL on September 22, 2023 was 57.84M shares.

AAPL) stock’s latest price update

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.35relation to previous closing price of 173.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-09-22 that Apple (AAPL) was up about 0.7% in early trade on Friday as its latest line-up of products, including the new iPhone 15 series, was rolled out in countries around the world.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $240 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAPL Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.93. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 35.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from O’BRIEN DEIRDRE, who sale 15,419 shares at the price of $178.56 back on Aug 07. After this action, O’BRIEN DEIRDRE now owns 136,445 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $2,753,217 using the latest closing price.

KONDO CHRIS, the Principal Accounting Officer of Apple Inc., sale 4,092 shares at $173.26 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that KONDO CHRIS is holding 33,946 shares at $708,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +25.31. The total capital return value is set at 62.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.22. Equity return is now at value 164.90, with 27.70 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc. (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 261.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.33. Total debt to assets is 37.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.