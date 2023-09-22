APi Group Corporation (APG): A Technical Analysis

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for APi Group Corporation (APG) is $32.56, which is $7.81 above the current market price. The public float for APG is 207.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APG on September 22, 2023 was 884.83K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

APG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has decreased by -3.40 when compared to last closing price of 26.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Investors interested in stocks from the Business – Services sector have probably already heard of APi (APG) and SGS SA (SGSOY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

APG’s Market Performance

APi Group Corporation (APG) has seen a -6.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.46% decline in the past month and a -1.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for APG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.10% for APG’s stock, with a 7.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APG Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG fell by -6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.12. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 34.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from FD Juno Holdings L.P., who sale 2,598,609 shares at the price of $27.80 back on Aug 14. After this action, FD Juno Holdings L.P. now owns 0 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $72,241,330 using the latest closing price.

Juno Lower Holdings L.P., the of APi Group Corporation, sale 2,598,609 shares at $27.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Juno Lower Holdings L.P. is holding 0 shares at $72,241,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+23.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at +1.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 103.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.87. Total debt to assets is 37.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, APi Group Corporation (APG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.