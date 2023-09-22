Anghami Inc. (ANGH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANGH is 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ANGH is $17.00, The public float for ANGH is 14.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANGH on September 22, 2023 was 21.46K shares.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH)’s stock price has dropped by -18.74 in relation to previous closing price of 0.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -23.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that Media stocks are in the hot seat, as Hollywood writer and actor strikes hit the four-month mark. Already, there’s been a bloodbath in the entertainment industry as media stocks like Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD ) and Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA ) fall rapidly.

ANGH’s Market Performance

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) has experienced a -23.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -39.81% drop in the past month, and a -42.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.50% for ANGH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.07% for ANGH’s stock, with a -56.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ANGH Trading at -36.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.72%, as shares sank -32.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGH fell by -23.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8634. In addition, Anghami Inc. saw -59.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.75 for the present operating margin

+13.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anghami Inc. stands at -125.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anghami Inc. (ANGH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.