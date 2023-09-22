Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Weibo Corporation (WB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is above average at 9.07x. The 36-month beta value for WB is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WB is $19.60, which is $7.86 above than the current price. The public float for WB is 138.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume of WB on September 22, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WB) stock’s latest price update

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.17 in comparison to its previous close of 11.93, however, the company has experienced a -2.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that As you become more sophisticated in your investing journey, you’ll want to pay closer attention to unusual options activity stocks. To briefly explain, options represent a contract that gives the holder the right – but not the obligation – to buy or sell the underlying security (or asset) at the specified strike price on or before the listed expiration date.

WB’s Market Performance

Weibo Corporation (WB) has experienced a -2.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.41% drop in the past month, and a -11.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for WB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.94% for WB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.57% for the last 200 days.

WB Trading at -12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.59. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw -34.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+78.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corporation stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corporation (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 74.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.75. Total debt to assets is 34.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Weibo Corporation (WB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.