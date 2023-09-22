Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Titan International Inc. (TWI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is above average at 5.76x. The 36-month beta value for TWI is also noteworthy at 2.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TWI is $20.00, which is $6.65 above than the current price. The public float for TWI is 59.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume of TWI on September 22, 2023 was 378.11K shares.

The stock of Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) has increased by 5.12 when compared to last closing price of 12.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-12 that WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) (“Titan” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of September: Barrington Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023: David Martin, CFO, will participate in 1 on 1 investor meetings.

TWI’s Market Performance

Titan International Inc. (TWI) has experienced a 6.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.91% rise in the past month, and a 14.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for TWI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.51% for TWI’s stock, with a 6.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TWI Trading at 10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.27. In addition, Titan International Inc. saw -12.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWI starting from Guinn Max A, who sale 18,402 shares at the price of $12.49 back on Sep 18. After this action, Guinn Max A now owns 132,379 shares of Titan International Inc., valued at $229,841 using the latest closing price.

Guinn Max A, the Director of Titan International Inc., sale 1,598 shares at $12.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Guinn Max A is holding 150,781 shares at $20,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.49 for the present operating margin

+16.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan International Inc. stands at +8.13. The total capital return value is set at 26.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.64. Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Titan International Inc. (TWI), the company’s capital structure generated 119.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.35. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Titan International Inc. (TWI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.