Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) is above average at 41.79x. The 36-month beta value for MGNX is also noteworthy at 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MGNX is $12.00, which is $7.7 above than the current price. The public float for MGNX is 60.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.21% of that float. The average trading volume of MGNX on September 22, 2023 was 527.59K shares.

MGNX stock's latest price update

The stock of MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) has increased by 3.08 when compared to last closing price of 4.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that ROCKVILLE, MD, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

MGNX’s Market Performance

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has experienced a -3.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.34% drop in the past month, and a -15.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for MGNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.36% for MGNX’s stock, with a -19.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGNX Trading at -6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw -30.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.26 back on Sep 07. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 9,779,963 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $1,052,840 using the latest closing price.

HURWITZ EDWARD, the Director of MacroGenics Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $4.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that HURWITZ EDWARD is holding 33,074 shares at $73,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.91 for the present operating margin

+87.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for MacroGenics Inc. stands at -78.82. The total capital return value is set at -54.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.38. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.70. Total debt to assets is 12.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

In summary, MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.