Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK)

The 36-month beta value for KIRK is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KIRK is $4.25, which is $2.48 above than the current price. The public float for KIRK is 11.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.95% of that float. The average trading volume of KIRK on September 22, 2023 was 97.60K shares.

KIRK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) has decreased by -10.15 when compared to last closing price of 1.97.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 6, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Cody Cree – Director, IR Ann Joyce – Interim CEO Amy Sullivan – President and COO Mike Madden – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Jeremy Hamblin – Craig-Hallum Capital Group John Lawrence – Benchmark Operator Good morning everyone and thank you for participating in today’s conference call to discuss Kirkland’s Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended July 29th, 2023. Joining us today are Kirkland’s Home Interim CEO, Ann Joyce; President and COO, Amy Sullivan; EVP and CFO, Mike Madden; and the company’s External Director of Investor Relations, Cody Cree.

KIRK’s Market Performance

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) has experienced a -17.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.93% drop in the past month, and a -38.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for KIRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.76% for KIRK’s stock, with a -41.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIRK stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for KIRK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KIRK in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on March 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KIRK Trading at -34.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares sank -37.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIRK fell by -17.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3005. In addition, Kirkland’s Inc. saw -46.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIRK starting from Osmium Partners, LLC, who sale 12,214 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Dec 29. After this action, Osmium Partners, LLC now owns 1,469,599 shares of Kirkland’s Inc., valued at $36,829 using the latest closing price.

Osmium Partners, LLC, the 10% Owner of Kirkland’s Inc., sale 41,437 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Osmium Partners, LLC is holding 208,275 shares at $128,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+5.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kirkland’s Inc. stands at -8.96. The total capital return value is set at -18.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.43. Equity return is now at value -213.70, with -14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK), the company’s capital structure generated 574.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.18. Total debt to assets is 53.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 435.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 159.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.