Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) is above average at 231.79x. The 36-month beta value for IMAX is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IMAX is $24.20, which is $4.73 above than the current price. The public float for IMAX is 44.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.16% of that float. The average trading volume of IMAX on September 22, 2023 was 560.18K shares.

IMAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) has jumped by 4.90 compared to previous close of 18.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Lions Gate (LGF.A) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

IMAX’s Market Performance

IMAX’s stock has risen by 5.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.31% and a quarterly rise of 13.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for IMAX Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.80% for IMAX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $24 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMAX Trading at 5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.77. In addition, IMAX Corporation saw 32.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from PABLO CALAMERA, who sale 3,516 shares at the price of $18.98 back on Jul 28. After this action, PABLO CALAMERA now owns 30,813 shares of IMAX Corporation, valued at $66,734 using the latest closing price.

GELFOND RICHARD L, the Chief Executive Officer of IMAX Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $20.95 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that GELFOND RICHARD L is holding 388,678 shares at $2,094,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.47 for the present operating margin

+50.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAX Corporation stands at -7.58. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.26. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on IMAX Corporation (IMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 105.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.41. Total debt to assets is 33.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.