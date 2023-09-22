Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII)

The 36-month beta value for GIII is also noteworthy at 2.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GIII is $24.67, which is $0.25 above than the current price. The public float for GIII is 39.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.11% of that float. The average trading volume of GIII on September 22, 2023 was 506.18K shares.

GIII) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) has dropped by -2.09 compared to previous close of 24.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that G-III Apparel’s (GIII) brand power and solid business strategies appear encouraging. Its digital business also looks good.

GIII’s Market Performance

GIII’s stock has fallen by -1.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.19% and a quarterly rise of 22.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.26% for GIII’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GIII by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GIII in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $14 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GIII Trading at 15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +27.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIII fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.21. In addition, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. saw 78.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIII starting from FELLER ALAN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $24.04 back on Sep 11. After this action, FELLER ALAN now owns 29,357 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., valued at $240,400 using the latest closing price.

POMERANTZ LAURA H, the Director of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., sale 10,904 shares at $20.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that POMERANTZ LAURA H is holding 31,070 shares at $222,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.44 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stands at -4.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.26. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), the company’s capital structure generated 63.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.77. Total debt to assets is 32.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

In summary, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.