An In-Depth Look at Fiverr International Ltd.’s (FVRR) Stock Performance

The stock of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has seen a -18.40% decrease in the past week, with a -13.26% drop in the past month, and a -10.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for FVRR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.14% for FVRR’s stock, with a -25.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FVRR is 1.72.

The average price recommended by analysts for Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is $42.20, which is $18.63 above the current market price. The public float for FVRR is 33.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.63% of that float. On September 22, 2023, FVRR’s average trading volume was 739.07K shares.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR)'s stock price has seen a plunge in relation to previous closing price of 25.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FVRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVRR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for FVRR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FVRR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $44 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FVRR Trading at -17.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -15.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVRR fell by -18.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.83. In addition, Fiverr International Ltd. saw -18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FVRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.54 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiverr International Ltd. stands at -21.19. The total capital return value is set at -5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.83. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), the company’s capital structure generated 173.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.49. Total debt to assets is 50.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.