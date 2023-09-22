An In-Depth Look at Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) Stock Performance

The stock of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has seen a -2.57% decrease in the past week, with a 3.46% gain in the past month, and a -8.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for BSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.80% for BSY’s stock, with a 7.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is 97.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSY is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is $57.75, which is $9.62 above the current market price. The public float for BSY is 210.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On September 22, 2023, BSY’s average trading volume was 865.27K shares.

BSY) stock’s latest price update

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.66relation to previous closing price of 48.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Wall Street is bullish on quite a few lesser-known tech stocks that investors will want to pay attention to. Considering their average broker recommendation (ABR), here are three of these stocks that stand out in particular.

BSY Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.05. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw 30.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from Campbell Michael M, who sale 14,934 shares at the price of $49.81 back on Sep 07. After this action, Campbell Michael M now owns 70,063 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated, valued at $743,827 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Michael M, the Chief Product Officer of Bentley Systems Incorporated, sale 4,408 shares at $53.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Campbell Michael M is holding 93,965 shares at $236,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+74.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Incorporated stands at +15.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 318.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.09. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.