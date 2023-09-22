American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK)’s stock price has decreased by -2.66 compared to its previous closing price of 137.20. However, the company has seen a -5.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that We have narrowed our search to five stocks from defensive sectors. These are: PEP, PG, AWK, VST, HCA.

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Right Now?

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AWK is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AWK is $156.11, which is $25.33 above the current price. The public float for AWK is 193.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWK on September 22, 2023 was 938.59K shares.

AWK’s Market Performance

AWK stock saw a decrease of -5.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.50% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.58% for AWK stock, with a simple moving average of -8.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on October 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AWK Trading at -5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK fell by -5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.21. In addition, American Water Works Company Inc. saw -12.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from GOSS MARTHA CLARK, who purchase 56 shares at the price of $141.07 back on Aug 28. After this action, GOSS MARTHA CLARK now owns 35,960 shares of American Water Works Company Inc., valued at $7,900 using the latest closing price.

Marberry Michael, the Director of American Water Works Company Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $142.35 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Marberry Michael is holding 3,673 shares at $199,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Company Inc. stands at +21.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 161.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.82. Total debt to assets is 43.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.