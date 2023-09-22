American Resources Corporation (AREC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of American Resources Corporation (AREC) has gone up by 3.91% for the week, with a -3.62% drop in the past month and a -32.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.12% for AREC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for AREC’s stock, with a -12.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AREC is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Resources Corporation (AREC) is $4.25, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for AREC is 42.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.47% of that float. On September 22, 2023, AREC’s average trading volume was 203.76K shares.

AREC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) has increased by 10.83 when compared to last closing price of 1.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-21 that American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) said its ReElement Technologies subsidiary has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Ben Wrightsman as its president. The company noted that Wrightsman is a well-established leader in the battery sector who brings significant industry, operational and commercial expertise.

AREC Trading at -15.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREC rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2795. In addition, American Resources Corporation saw 0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREC starting from Taylor Kirk Patrick, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Jun 15. After this action, Taylor Kirk Patrick now owns 1,624,883 shares of American Resources Corporation, valued at $2,175 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Kirk Patrick, the Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corporation, purchase 1,250 shares at $1.57 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Taylor Kirk Patrick is holding 1,623,633 shares at $1,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.79 for the present operating margin

+23.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Resources Corporation stands at -3.66. The total capital return value is set at -128.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on American Resources Corporation (AREC), the company’s capital structure generated 8,252.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.80. Total debt to assets is 42.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,774.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Resources Corporation (AREC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.