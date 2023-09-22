Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AMBA is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMBA is $78.00, which is $25.82 above than the current price. The public float for AMBA is 37.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. The average trading volume of AMBA on September 22, 2023 was 598.03K shares.

The stock of Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) has decreased by -3.77 when compared to last closing price of 54.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that Investors navigating the ever-evolving landscape of the robotics sector are at a crucial juncture. Despite robotics redefining technological boundaries, like any other emerging technology, it is imperative to think cautiously about robotics stocks to sell.

AMBA’s Market Performance

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has experienced a -10.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.91% drop in the past month, and a -34.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for AMBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.92% for AMBA stock, with a simple moving average of -32.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $70 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMBA Trading at -26.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -26.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA fell by -10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.67. In addition, Ambarella Inc. saw -35.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from WHITE BRIAN C, who sale 3,274 shares at the price of $57.30 back on Sep 18. After this action, WHITE BRIAN C now owns 77,497 shares of Ambarella Inc., valued at $187,600 using the latest closing price.

Wang Feng-Ming, the CEO of Ambarella Inc., sale 3,019 shares at $57.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Wang Feng-Ming is holding 763,652 shares at $172,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.08 for the present operating margin

+60.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc. stands at -19.37. The total capital return value is set at -12.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.21. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.40. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.