Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AMZN stock has gone down by -6.39%, with a monthly decline of -3.03% and a quarterly surge of 1.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Amazon.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.41% for AMZN’s stock, with a 17.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Right Now?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 104.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 44 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) by analysts is $172.60, which is $39.35 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.32B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of AMZN was 53.86M shares.

AMZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has jumped by 1.62 compared to previous close of 129.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-09-22 that Amazon (AMZN) shares rose after the company announced it will be bringing ads to its Prime Video streaming platform in early 2024. Customers will be able to get an ad-free version of the service by paying an additional charge.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $185 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.42. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 56.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Zapolsky David, who sale 42,816 shares at the price of $145.13 back on Sep 14. After this action, Zapolsky David now owns 64,380 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $6,213,886 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $136.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 107,020 shares at $68,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.