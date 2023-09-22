ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) has increased by 4.15 when compared to last closing price of 4.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ALXO is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALXO is $12.33, which is $9.69 above the current market price. The public float for ALXO is 30.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.40% of that float. The average trading volume for ALXO on September 22, 2023 was 171.38K shares.

ALXO’s Market Performance

ALXO’s stock has seen a 0.20% increase for the week, with a 1.62% rise in the past month and a -30.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.35% for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.86% for ALXO’s stock, with a -28.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on December 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ALXO Trading at -6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. saw -55.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Pinto Shelly, who sale 7,345 shares at the price of $6.52 back on Jul 06. After this action, Pinto Shelly now owns 55,713 shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., valued at $47,889 using the latest closing price.

Pons Jaume, the President & CEO of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., sale 3,208 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Pons Jaume is holding 536,538 shares at $23,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

The total capital return value is set at -39.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.41. Equity return is now at value -52.00, with -45.40 for asset returns.

Based on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.62. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.