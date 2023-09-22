AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.35. However, the company has seen a -0.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-12 that Advanced nuclear systems company Oklo is planning to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) AltC Acquisition (NYSE: ALCC ), according to a release on Tuesday. Perhaps the most interesting facet of this news, however, is the SPAC’s backer.

Is It Worth Investing in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) Right Now?

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALCC is 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALCC is 49.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALCC on September 22, 2023 was 634.03K shares.

ALCC’s Market Performance

ALCC stock saw an increase of -0.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.19% and a quarterly increase of -2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.37% for AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.02% for ALCC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.08% for the last 200 days.

ALCC Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.25%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALCC fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, AltC Acquisition Corp. saw 4.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALCC

The total capital return value is set at -0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.