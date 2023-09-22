Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) has decreased by -0.95 when compared to last closing price of 175.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Alnylam (ALNY) receives a positive opinion from the FDA’s advisory committee regarding the label expansion of patisiran to treat the cardiomyopathy of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis.

Is It Worth Investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is $246.97, which is $74.01 above the current market price. The public float for ALNY is 124.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALNY on September 22, 2023 was 585.61K shares.

ALNY’s Market Performance

ALNY stock saw a decrease of -9.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.08% for ALNY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALNY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALNY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $250 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALNY Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY fell by -9.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.56. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -26.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Garg Pushkal, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $183.89 back on Aug 07. After this action, Garg Pushkal now owns 4,345 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $766,083 using the latest closing price.

Vaishnaw Akshay, the President of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 4,057 shares at $185.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Vaishnaw Akshay is holding 22,774 shares at $753,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.68 for the present operating margin

+83.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -109.04. The total capital return value is set at -30.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.64. Equity return is now at value 476.30, with -30.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.