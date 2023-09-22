Allegion plc (ALLE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is 17.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALLE is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allegion plc (ALLE) is $125.45, which is $22.06 above the current market price. The public float for ALLE is 87.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On September 22, 2023, ALLE’s average trading volume was 781.12K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ALLE) stock’s latest price update

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE)’s stock price has dropped by -0.38 in relation to previous closing price of 104.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-07 that Here’s a look at seven stocks to buy and hold onto for the long haul. Tech stocks aren’t the only drivers of wealth in today’s economy, although many may be quick to tell you otherwise.

ALLE’s Market Performance

ALLE’s stock has fallen by -2.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.66% and a quarterly drop of -10.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Allegion plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.63% for ALLE’s stock, with a -6.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLE Trading at -8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLE fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.57. In addition, Allegion plc saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLE starting from Hawes Jennifer L, who sale 750 shares at the price of $117.50 back on Jul 31. After this action, Hawes Jennifer L now owns 4,488 shares of Allegion plc, valued at $88,126 using the latest closing price.

Stone John H, the President and CEO of Allegion plc, purchase 17,500 shares at $116.62 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Stone John H is holding 94,248 shares at $2,040,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.96 for the present operating margin

+40.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegion plc stands at +14.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.14. Equity return is now at value 52.70, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Allegion plc (ALLE), the company’s capital structure generated 233.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.98. Total debt to assets is 55.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allegion plc (ALLE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.