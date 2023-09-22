Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AKTS is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AKTS is $2.95, which is $2.18 above than the current price. The public float for AKTS is 69.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.42% of that float. The average trading volume of AKTS on September 22, 2023 was 967.06K shares.

AKTS) stock’s latest price update

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. However, the company has seen a -16.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 6, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Tom Sepenzis – Investor Relations Jeff Shealy – Founder & Chief Executive Officer Ken Boller – Chief Financial Officer Dave Aichele – EVP of Business Development Conference Call Participants Anthony Stoss – Craig-Hallum Craig Ellis – B. Riley Securities Suji Desilva – ROTH MKM Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Akoustis Technologies Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call.

AKTS’s Market Performance

AKTS’s stock has fallen by -16.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -57.53% and a quarterly drop of -74.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.52% for Akoustis Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.89% for AKTS’s stock, with a -73.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AKTS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1.75 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKTS Trading at -58.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -60.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS fell by -16.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2271. In addition, Akoustis Technologies Inc. saw -72.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKTS starting from Aichele David, who sale 5,300 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Sep 11. After this action, Aichele David now owns 216,722 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc., valued at $5,777 using the latest closing price.

Boller Kenneth, the CFO of Akoustis Technologies Inc., sale 3,900 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Boller Kenneth is holding 117,857 shares at $4,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.87 for the present operating margin

-52.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stands at -234.35. Equity return is now at value -72.10, with -43.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.