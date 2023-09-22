Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) by analysts is $329.38, which is $43.51 above the current market price. The public float for APD is 221.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of APD was 734.06K shares.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 294.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that Hydrogen’s allure in the clean energy sphere is intensifying, with the best hydrogen stocks catching the discerning eye of eco-advocates and savvy investors. And it’s not just hype.

APD’s Market Performance

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) has experienced a -6.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.70% rise in the past month, and a -0.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for APD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.01% for APD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $317 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APD Trading at -2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD fell by -6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $296.05. In addition, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. saw -6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Major Sean D, who sale 485 shares at the price of $313.00 back on Dec 20. After this action, Major Sean D now owns 14,275 shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., valued at $151,803 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.56 for the present operating margin

+26.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stands at +17.67. The total capital return value is set at 10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.68. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), the company’s capital structure generated 63.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.78. Total debt to assets is 30.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.