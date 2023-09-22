AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AGNC is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGNC is $10.75, which is $0.68 above the current market price. The public float for AGNC is 602.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume for AGNC on September 22, 2023 was 10.85M shares.

The stock of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) has increased by 0.67 when compared to last closing price of 9.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that The stock market closed down this week, with the S&P falling more than expected to a 3-month low. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has shown consistent growth and profitability, with a 3.44% profit on invested capital. Dividend income from various investment baskets has increased, with equities generating the highest income at 39.83%.

AGNC’s Market Performance

AGNC’s stock has fallen by -2.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.71% and a quarterly drop of -0.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for AGNC Investment Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for AGNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11.50 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGNC Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -4.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Bell Bernice, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $9.93 back on Aug 31. After this action, Bell Bernice now owns 258,947 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $49,650 using the latest closing price.

Davis Morris A., the Director of AGNC Investment Corp., purchase 4,772 shares at $10.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Davis Morris A. is holding 55,060 shares at $49,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -36.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.95. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 544.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.50. Total debt to assets is 82.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.