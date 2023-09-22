Adeia Inc.’s (ADEA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ADEA stock has gone up by 5.21%, with a monthly gain of 3.00% and a quarterly plunge of -2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Adeia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.35% for ADEA’s stock, with a 3.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) Right Now?

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Adeia Inc. (ADEA) by analysts is $15.67, which is $5.37 above the current market price. The public float for ADEA is 104.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ADEA was 555.94K shares.

ADEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) has jumped by 4.04 compared to previous close of 9.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Chris Chaney – Vice President of Investor Relations Paul Davis – Chief Executive Officer Keith Jones – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Hamed Khorsand – BWS Financial Nicholas Zangler – Stephens Operator Good day, everyone. Thank you for standing by.

ADEA Trading at -2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADEA rose by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, Adeia Inc. saw 8.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.83 for the present operating margin

+73.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adeia Inc. stands at +31.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05.

Based on Adeia Inc. (ADEA), the company’s capital structure generated 244.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.95. Total debt to assets is 60.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adeia Inc. (ADEA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.